USED MATTRESS RECOVERY AND RECYCLING ACT
Sleep Easy, California
When you purchase a new mattress and/or foundation, we will pick up your used mattress and/or foundation to be recycled in compliance with the Used Mattress and Recycling Act at no additional cost to you. If you would like us to do so, the pickups will be made at the time of delivery of your new mattress and/or foundation. For more information on California's Recycling Program, please click here .
A retailer or third-party contractor delivering a new mattress may refuse to pick up a used mattress from a consumer if the retailer or contractor determines the used mattress is contaminated and poses a risk to personnel, new products or equipment.
Mattress and Foundation Definitions:
- “Foundation” means a ticking-covered structure used to support a mattress or sleep surface. The structure may include constructed frames, foam, box springs, or other materials, used alone or in combination.
- “Mattress” means a resilient material or combination of materials that is enclosed by a ticking, is used alone or in combination with other products, and is intended for or promoted for sleeping upon.
- “Mattress” includes a foundation, a renovated mattress or renovated foundation, and a futon mattress.
- “Mattress” does not include the following:
- (A) An unattached mattress pad or unattached mattress topper, including items with resilient filling, with or without ticking, intended to be used with or on top of a mattress.
- (B) A sleeping bag or pillow.
- (C) A car bed, crib, or bassinet mattress.
- (D) Juvenile products, including a carriage, basket, dressing table, stroller, playpen, infant carrier, lounge pad, or crib bumper, and the pads for those juvenile products.
- (E) A product containing liquid- and gaseous-filled ticking, including a water bed and air mattress that does not contain upholstery material between the ticking and the mattress core.
- (F) Upholstered furniture that does not otherwise contain a detachable mattress or that is a fold out sofa bed, sleeper sofa, or folding cot.