Before Delivery

make room for your new pieces

We’re excited for your new furniture to arrive. We want to make sure it's the perfect fit in your home, and you have everything needed for years of enjoyment.

select your room below

Let’s make sure you know everything about measurements and compatibility for a perfect fit in your home

LIVING ROOM

DINING ROOM

BEDROOM

MATTRESS

5 steps to success

For more in-depth information on these steps, read our blog on furniture delivery: Five Steps to Success.

Woman Measuring wall with measuring tape

step 1:

Measure your space, including your doors and hallways the furniture will need to travel.

person watching 2 Ashley delivery experts delivering new Ashley Furniture

step 2:

Dispose of old furniture. Many organizations will take donated furniture from your space free of charge.

Warehouse with boxes stacked

step 3:

Clear the clutter, including artwork, accent tables and even low light fixtures that can block your funiture’s path.

Dog on a couch

step 4:

Secure your pets, because the front door will open frequently during the process. Keep your furry friend in a crate or separate room to prevent any escapes.

step 5:

Protect floors and secure area rugs - this includes removing or taping doormats and area rugs that can be tripping hazard.

Ashley Truck

HOW IT WORKS

home delivery

Confirm delivery: We’ll call/text to confirm your delivery appointment 3 days prior to delivery. It’s important you confirm, otherwise delivery will be delayed or rescheduled.

Have your keys: For new homes, please schedule delivery at least 1 day after your closing or move-in date. We are unable to deliver without keys in hand.

Gate codes: Please notify us in advance if you have a gate code, community or military base or elevator delivery restrictions. Ensure existing furniture is removed prior to delivery.

*If you chose doorstep delivery for you order, this does not include assembly, placement in location or disposal of all packaging materials.

HOW IT WORKS

warehouse pickup

Call and confirm: Before arriving, please call your pickup location’s number to ensure your items are ready.

Have valid ID: The person picking up items must match the name on the sales order.

Come early: We are not able to gather items together prior to arrival. Be prepared for high wait times on Saturday, which can exceed 2–3 hours.

Bring items to secure: Bring blankets, tarp, rope and whatever else is needed to protect items. We will assist with loading, but not to the roof of cars or inside your vehicle. We also cannot load while it’s raining.

Please click here to contact your local warehouse:

For additional details on the offers on this page,  click here to learn more. 

