About Ashley

  • Shopping for new furniture and decor takes plenty of time and effort. We’re here to simplify your home makeover journey. You can find everything you need and more with just one stop at Ashley. Want to learn more about Ashley Furniture? Here’s a glimpse into how you can transform your home and save big!

  • At Ashley Furniture, we believe your home should be an extension of you. Our expansive collection of furniture and decor has something special for everyone. No matter your style or budget, we ensure you’ll find pieces that speak to you and reflect your personality. From standout pieces to timeless finds, we strive to help you create the ideal space to share unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

  • Whether you’re searching for the top mattress brands or giving your patio a much-needed update, you’ll discover incredible finds at Ashley Furniture. As the #1 furniture home store in North America, we have everything you need to complete your home’s aesthetic. Find unmatchable pieces and unbelievable deals on:

    • Living Room Furniture : Make your living area the ideal comfort zone with exclusive sofas, loveseats, sectionals, recliners, ottomans, and more.
    • Rugs : Explore rugs, pads, and accessories for any room at Ashley HomeStore. Shop rugs by size to ensure the perfect fit for your space.
    • Storage Solutions : Dealing with a small space? Our closet systems, clothing racks, shelving accessories, and more can make organization effortless.
    • Bedroom Furniture : Revamp your bedroom with our signature bedroom collections, dressers, nightstands, and makeup vanities.
    • Kids & Baby Furniture : Find everything for your child’s bedroom, as well as baby strollers, bathtubs, and play mats.
    • Kitchen & Dining Furniture : Create an inviting atmosphere in your kitchen and dining area with top-quality dining room sets, bar furniture, storage, and more.
    • Home Office Furniture : We’ll help you design an office space you’ll actually want to work in with our signature home office collections, desks, bookcases, and office chairs.
    • Mattresses : Ashley Furniture is home to top mattress brands, including Stearns & Foster, Sealy, Purple, and Tempur-Pedic. Complete your sleeping sanctuary with pillows, bedding, mattress foundations, adjustable bed bases, and more.
    • Outdoor Furniture : Deck out your patio with the hottest finds in outdoor lounge, dining, and bar furniture and accessories. We even have fire pits!
    • Decor : No home is complete without fabulous decor. Our extensive selection of home decorations, such as wall art, sculptures, home accents, and lighting, will delight your inner interior designer.

  • Ready to revamp your space? Shop us online or visit us in-store to get started. We’re located nationwide, with over 1,000 Ashley stores across the globe! Find your neighborhood Ashley Furniture by searching “Ashley Furniture near me” on Google or visit our  store locator here . Countless incredible finds await you!

